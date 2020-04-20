You are here

Indonesia's FDI declines 9.2% in Q1 due to virus pandemic

Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 12:46 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's incoming foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter shrank 9.2 per cent from a year earlier in rupiah terms, as investors delayed business decisions due to the coronavirus pandemic, data from the country's investment board showed.

The board's FDI data, which exclude investment in banking and oil and gas sectors, showed a total 98 trillion rupiah (S$9.1 billion) in investment for the January-March period.

