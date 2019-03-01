You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia's Feb inflation rate eases to lowest in almost a decade

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 10:56 AM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's annual inflation rate cooled more than expected to the lowest in almost a decade, near the lower end of the central bank's target range, due to falling food prices, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

February's inflation rate was at 2.57 per cent on a yearly basis, the lowest since November 2009 according to Refinitiv Eikon data, and compared with a 2.75 per cent analysts had expected in a Reuters poll. January's rate was 2.82 per cent.

The central bank targets inflation to stay within a range of 2.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent this year.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index fell 0.08 per cent in February.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The February annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, was virtually the same as January's 3.06 per cent, matching the poll's prediction.

BI raised interest rates six times last year by 175 basis points to support the rupiah amid bouts of capital outflows, which at the same time helped keep inflation within target.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

India's economic growth slips to 6.6%, slower than expected

South Korea exports suffer biggest slide in nearly 3 yrs as China sales sag

Persistent slow growth cuts US wages in half: Fed's Powell

'Missing' Liberian cash was safely deposited, says outside probe

US Navy's version of F-35 jet 'ready for combat'

Trump sides with Kim on tortured American, sparking firestorm

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Must Read

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

SL_hyflux_030119_24.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

BT_20190301_ABMARKET1TY95_3710378.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

New Gems grant not a subsidy scheme for SGX: Ong Ye Kung

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening