Indonesia's forex reserves dip to US$124.3b at end-April

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 11:30 AM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's forex reserves dropped by around US$200 million to US$124.3 billion at the end of April due to the government's foreign debt payments, the central bank said on Wednesday.

It was down from US$124.5 billion at the end of March.

The end-April reserves level is equal to 7 months of imports which is above an international standard of 3 months, Bank Indonesia (BI) said in a statement.

BI said the forex reserves were adequate to support the stability of the country and maintain economic prospects.

