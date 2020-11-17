You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia's mass vaccination plan faces delay over emergency approval

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 7:26 PM

AK_idvax_1711.jpg
Indonesian President Joko Widodo's push for mass vaccinations to be rolled out in December faces a delay after the country's food and drugs agency warned it will not be able to give emergency authorisation until late January due to incomplete data.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo's push for mass vaccinations to be rolled out in December faces a delay after the country's food and drugs agency warned it will not be able to give emergency authorisation until late January due to incomplete data.

In an interview last week, the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Swedish MNCs team up with Singapore SMEs in partnership programme

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

France regaining control over coronavirus but caution still needed: minister

Thai police fire water cannon at parliament protest

UK's Johnson says Scottish devolution a 'disaster'

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 07:40 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart Singapore CEO to oversee some Asean markets in new organisation structure

STANDARD Chartered Bank Singapore chief executive officer Patrick Lee will be responsible for more markets in his...

Nov 17, 2020 06:32 PM
Government & Economy

Swedish MNCs team up with Singapore SMEs in partnership programme

SWEDISH multinational companies (MNCs) based in Singapore are teaming up with local small and medium-sized...

Nov 17, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 17, 2020 06:27 PM
Government & Economy

France regaining control over coronavirus but caution still needed: minister

[PARIS] France's health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the country was regaining control over the...

Nov 17, 2020 06:18 PM
Stocks

STI leads region with 1.1% rise on back of vaccine optimism

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued its ascent on Tuesday, following on the heels of Wall Street, where the S...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for