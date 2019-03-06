You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Industry experts agree SMEs stand to gain from Budget 2019

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 6:25 PM
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

A PANEL of industry experts unanimously agreed that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have a lot to benefit from this year's Budget.

That was the sentiment at the seminar Budget 2019: What's In It for (S)ME?, held on Wednesday morning at NTUC Centre.

Organised by sgsme.sg – a business resource portal powered by The Straits Times, The Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao – the event was the first of six business empowerment series supported by RHB Bank and co-hosted by U-SME, the SME arm of NTUC.

It is aimed at entrepreneurs, business owners and individuals looking to ride on the nation's economic restructuring and transformation drive.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Individual speakers touched on topics including government funding and scaling before coming together for a panel discussion moderated by the CEO of the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce, Victor Mills.

The streamlining of existing financial schemes was a subject that popped up frequently. Kurt Wee, president of ASME (Association of Small and Medium Enterprises) noted the consolidation will come as a boon to businesses.

"The simpler structures are going to help SMEs navigate and tap these support schemes better," he said, while adding there are plenty of satellite resource centres to assist companies in accessing the available and correct type of government funding.

Vikram Khanna, associate editor of The Straits Times, however pointed out that companies must fundamentally possess a clear roadmap if they want to succeed. "They first need to have a plan and be clear about what they would like to change."

The upcoming foreign worker quota cut which could further impact the manpower crunch currently faced by the hospitality and services sectors was also discussed.

Mr Wee said the fight for talent is currently a global one, while Mr Khanna stressed the importance of "skills, not nationality".

Ahmad Nazmi Idrus, senior economist at RHB Investment Bank, also pointed out Singapore's ageing population could further shrink the workforce of the future but cited Japan's method of automating certain jobs through technology and robotics as a possible solution to overcoming that problem.

According to PwC's Partner (Corporate Tax Advisory Services), Allison Cheung, it is also essential for business owners to give feedback to the relevant agencies about the support they are getting, especially if things are not going right.

"I can see rectification actions being taken – Budget 2019 is an improvement on last year's and what we learnt from the past that didn't work is being made into something that might work this year," she observed. "So it helps when the market and public give their honest feedback to the appropriate channels."

Summing all the issues covered, Mr Mills called Budget 2019 "a classic Singapore Budget" as it is fiscally sustainable and builds upon previous years' Budget. "There is help available for businesses of all shapes, sizes and sectors but first, there is a necessity to do our own homework."

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong activist wins appeal over fish sandwich 'attack'

MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

France tries to set trend with internet tax bill

Italy plans to join China's Belt and Road Initiative: FT

South Korea court grants bail for ex-president Lee

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'

Must Read

grab edited.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Garage

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

doc74cz9votxc01go4ntoix_doc73agb0gbcjbyvrvhmr0.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

doc74cype584s717cnu8dzg_doc6ux8btt7c49f4hzfhbb.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Transport

COE prices end mostly higher

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening