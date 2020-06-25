Industry road maps see a rejig, but tech, resilience remain core

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
WHILE the Covid-19 pandemic prompted a "rejig" in Singapore's industry standards road map, technology and resilience will still be core to a new five-year plan, policymakers here told the press on Wednesday.
The outbreak has put the spotlight on areas such as business...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes