You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Inflation expectations shaped by rise of premium goods: study

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

nz_icecream_311019.jpg
Close to 1,100 people were polled in the experiment, which showed respondents the prices of two ice cream brands in 2009 and 2019: the mass-market brand Walls and premium brand Häagen-Dazs, both of which increased in price by about 20 per cent.
PHOTOS: ST FILE, WALL'S

Singapore

HOUSEHOLDS tend to see inflation as higher than it really is - a misapprehension that may nonetheless affect how wages and prices are set.

The trend can be blamed on rising living standards and the variety of consumer goods available here, a team of academics has suggested.

"As households are exposed to better-quality products, their expectations about overall inflation may be biased upwards," they wrote, in an independent research report that accompanied the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) half-yearly macroeconomic review out on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the researchers noted that policymakers can counter this bias by telling consumers about the prices of cheaper alternatives, and by making households more aware of the effect of changing consumption habits.

SEE ALSO

Watchers expect Budget fillip, with output gap set to worsen in 2020

Close to 1,100 people were polled in the experiment, which showed respondents the prices of two ice cream brands in 2009 and 2019: the mass-market brand Walls and premium brand Häagen-Dazs, both of which increased in price by about 20 per cent.

Respondents were asked to predict inflation over the year ahead, before and after being exposed to different types of ice cream price data.

The researchers found that the consumers who considered the latest price of a premium item and the older price of a mass-market item later reported significantly higher inflation estimates than other respondents.

The study was done by Sumit Agarwal, a professor of finance, economics and real estate at the National University of Singapore (NUS); Chua Yeow Hwee, an economics instructor at NUS; and Song Changcheng, assistant professor of finance at the Singapore Management University (SMU).

"Our results show that exposure to prices of luxury goods upwardly biases inflation expectations," they said, adding that "one plausible reason for the high inflation expectations in Singapore could be changes in product variety" as the kinds of grocery items grew from 2016 to 2017.

Some lower-quality products have been taken off shelves, but retailers have also brought in higher-quality items in other categories. So both decreases and increases in the variety of goods could raise inflation expectations, the researchers concluded.

Just last week, a separate survey by DBS and SMU's Sim Kee Boon Institute for Financial Economics found that respondents expect one-year-ahead headline inflation to be 3.2 per cent - well above the MAS estimate of 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent in 2020.

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 07:08 AM
Consumer

New York bans foie gras on animal cruelty grounds

[NEW YORK] New York can stake a claim to being the culinary capital of the world, but one famous dish is about to be...

Oct 31, 2019 07:05 AM
Transport

PSA Peugeot board approves merger with Fiat Chrysler: source

[WASHINGTON] The board of Peugeot maker Groupe PSA on Wednesday approved a merger with Italian-US carmaker Fiat...

Oct 31, 2019 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Impeachment investigators ask Bolton to testify: US media

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton has been asked to testify in the...

Oct 31, 2019 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil cuts interest rates to new record low

[BRASÍLIA] Brazil's central bank cut its interest rates to a new historic low for the third month running on...

Oct 31, 2019 06:59 AM
Technology

Apple beats profit forecasts amid growth in services, wearables

[NEW YORK] Apple on Wednesday reported strong-than-expected profits for the past quarter, fueled by growth in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly