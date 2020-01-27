You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Influential aunt of North Korea's Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in 6 years

Mon, Jan 27, 2020 - 9:26 AM

rk_KimKyongHui_270120.jpg
On Sunday, state media showed Kim Kyong Hui sitting near Kim Jong Un at a performance celebrating the Lunar New Year in Pyongyang.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] The influential aunt of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made her first public appearance in six years, state media reported on Sunday, years after her husband was executed in a purge.

Kim Kyong Hui is the sister of former North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il, and took a leading role during the first years of current leader Kim Jong Un's rule.

She had largely disappeared from public view since 2013, after Kim Jong Un ordered the execution of her husband, Jang Song Thaek, seen as the second most powerful man in the North at the time.

On Sunday, state media showed Kim Kyong Hui sitting near Kim Jong Un at a performance celebrating the Lunar New Year in Pyongyang.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Many North Korea watchers had assumed that Kim Kyong Hui had gone into exile or even killed in the wake of her husband's death, so to see her pop up by the leader's side some six years later is certainly a surprise," said Oliver Hotham, managing editor of NK News, a Seoul-based organisation that monitors North Korea.

SEE ALSO

North Korea remains open to dialogue with US: South Korea's Moon

Kim Kyong Hui and her husband were once a power couple that formed a kind of regency in the political world of the North behind its young and mercurial leader, who succeeded his father in December 2011.

"The sudden appearance of major officials in a regime like North Korea's is always massively important," said Michael Madden, a North Korea leadership expert with the Washington-based Stimson Center.

Kim Jong Un is facing a year of sensitive international and domestic politics, as denuclearisation talks with the United States remain stalled and international sanctions restrict North Korea's economy.

The reappearance of his aunt raises a lot of questions about what it means for North Korea, Mr Madden said.

"Even if she does not have a political office or formal position in the regime, making a personal appearance like this is a public demonstration of support for her nephew," he said. "It is a strong expression of Kim family unity."

Kim Kyong Hui's reappearance in a position of prominence suggests she has retained, or at least regained influence behind the scenes, Mr Hotham said, noting that state media listed her after North Korea's nominal No 2, Choe Ryong Hae.

"That she's sitting right next to the leader and is listed second after Choe Ryong Hae suggests she might have been granted a significant new position, potentially advising Kim Jong Un on economic or political issues," he said.

"It's also a reminder of how weird and brutal North Korea is, after all she's sitting next to the man who ordered her husband's execution."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump wanted aid to Ukraine frozen until it helped on probes of political rivals: media

US candidate Bloomberg vows to back Israel, takes dig at Sanders

UK pension fund to firms, asset managers: tackle climate or we'll drop you

China has world's second-largest arms industry, think tank estimates

UK unveils new visa scheme for scientists after Brexit

India likely to raise import duties on more than 50 items next week

BREAKING

Jan 27, 2020 09:13 AM
Government & Economy

Trump wanted aid to Ukraine frozen until it helped on probes of political rivals: media

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump told a then-top aide in August he wanted to freeze security aid to Ukraine...

Jan 27, 2020 09:04 AM
Life & Culture

Billie Eilish wins first Grammy, for Best Pop Vocal Album

[LOS ANGELES] Billie Eilish, a goth-leaning artist whose innovative pop-rock-trap sound has won her legions of fans...

Jan 27, 2020 08:56 AM
Garage

Fintech startup Currencycloud raises US$80m; to open Singapore office in 2020

[NEW YORK] London-based financial technology startup Currencycloud has raised US$80 million in funding from...

Jan 27, 2020 08:45 AM
Government & Economy

US candidate Bloomberg vows to back Israel, takes dig at Sanders

[WASHINGTON] US presidential contender Michael Bloomberg pledged on Sunday to "always have Israel's back", while...

Jan 27, 2020 08:35 AM
Government & Economy

UK pension fund to firms, asset managers: tackle climate or we'll drop you

[LONDON] Companies and asset managers must show progress towards climate goals by 2022, Brunel Pension Partnership,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly