You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Infrastructure Asia, World Bank and SMU launch infrastructure capability programme

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 10:37 AM

[SINGAPORE] Amid gloomy economic forecasts triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, infrastructure remains a bright spot that can increase business activity and employment, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah.

Growing economies need reliable infrastructure for carrying out essential functions when faced with external challenges, said Ms Indranee on Monday. She was speaking at a virtual signing ceremony to launch an infrastructure capability development programme for regional government officials.

"Infrastructure can reinvigorate business activity and employment as we seek to re-open our economies gradually."

Adding that sustainable infrastructure will shape the future, she said: "Already, we have seen many countries in the region develop innovative infrastructure projects to address both immediate needs and future trends. It is important that the region uses this time to continue to push forward on sustainability."

Developed by Infrastructure Asia (IA) and the World Bank Group, and delivered by the Singapore Management University (SMU), the Growing Infrastructure Programme will train senior and mid-level regional government officials involved in project preparation.

SEE ALSO

Crisis and resilience - Navigating a sustainable recovery

In addition to creating a regulatory environment that is friendly towards private sector involvement and public-private partnerships in infrastructure, it will also raise awareness of solutions offered by Singapore-based companies and Singapore's infrastructure ecosystem, said Ms Indranee.

The first run of the programme will focus on clean energy, a sector which has been resilient despite the pandemic.

Many international financial sources remain available and very keen to support clean energy projects, she said. "The international private sector can hence continue to contribute to this area of infrastructure development."

Also witnessing the virtual signing ceremony on Monday were World Bank Singapore director Jyoti Shukla, IA executive director Seth Tan and SMU president Lily Kong.

"We hope to support Asia's infrastructure development and at the same time spread the word about Singapore-based solutions," said Mr Tan.

Ms Shukla stressed the need to invest in well-designed infrastructure for sustained economic growth.

"The World Bank Group is delighted to be a strategic partner in this critically important programme to harness Asia's collective expertise with collaboration between private players, governments and multilateral banks," she said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House: AFP

Hong Kong reports first local Covid-19 cases in 2 weeks

Chinese factories humming doesn't mean everyone is buying

Japan considering re-opening door to some foreigners: media

China's May factory activity returns to growth but demand remains weak: Caixin PMI

South Korea's exports slump again as pandemic drags on

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 11:41 AM
Energy & Commodities

All Singapore pump prices down after SPC's two-week standoff

[SINGAPORE] All pump operators have adjusted their prices downwards since Esso and Shell reduced rates by around...

Jun 1, 2020 11:39 AM
Energy & Commodities

Rio Tinto apologises for blowing up 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site

[MELBOURNE] Jun Rio Tinto apologised for the destruction of a sacred Aboriginal cave in Western Australia that...

Jun 1, 2020 11:34 AM
Life & Culture

Sotheby's to stream live auctions in June

[NEW YORK] Sotheby's auctioneer Oliver Barker will be live, by video, in London, looking at screens showing his...

Jun 1, 2020 11:34 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Rex shares up 17.4% after deal completion for 2 Norwegian Sea drilling licences

SHARES of Rex International rose 17.4 per cent on Monday after the market opened, following the company's...

Jun 1, 2020 11:31 AM
Government & Economy

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Police fired tear gas to try to disperse protestors outside the White House late Sunday as violent...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.