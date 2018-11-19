You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Insured losses from Camp and Woolsey wildfires estimated at US$9-13b

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 7:15 PM

file6xyntjacvlej2qygwt.jpg
Risk modelling firm RMS said on Monday that it estimated insured losses from the Camp and Woolsey wildfires, which ravaged California, between US$9 billion and US$13 billion.
REUTERS

[SACRAMENTO] Risk modelling firm RMS said on Monday that it estimated insured losses from the Camp and Woolsey wildfires, which ravaged California, between US$9 billion and US$13 billion.

RMS estimates insured losses of US$7.5 billion-US$10 billion from the Camp wildfire and US$1.5 billion-US$3 billion for the Woolsey fire, which caused massive destruction in Malibu, southern California, where million-dollar homes once stood.

Besides the toll on human life, property losses from the Camp Fire that tore through the mountain town of Paradise make it the most destructive in California history, posing the additional challenge of providing long-term shelter for several thousands of displaced residents.

At last count, the Camp Fire had destroyed more than 13,600 homes and other structures, authorities said on Sunday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The estimate of RMS relates to property and auto damages, burn and smoke damages, business interruption, additional living expenses and losses of personal items, in what the firm called a consecutive record-breaking wildfire season.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

New machine aims to end India's sewer death shame

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EU debates 'painful' details of Brexit divorce

China expands ban on waste imports

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

UK business morale hits lowest since at least 2009: IHS Markit

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line

Must Read

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

file6xoyym6b38xudvpz8l6.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening