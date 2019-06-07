You are here

Home > Government & Economy

International collaboration, whole of society approach needed for sustainable future: DPM Heng

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 10:25 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BP_Heng Swee Keat _070619_36.jpg
Offering business opportunities such as new infrastructure development, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) is one example of an area where Singapore can partner other countries to pursue sustainable development, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat said on Friday morning.
PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO

OFFERING business opportunities such as new infrastructure development, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) is one example of an area where Singapore can partner other countries to pursue sustainable development, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat said on Friday morning.

He was speaking at the FutureChina Global Forum, organised by Business China and part of Ecosperity Week.

Collaboration between nations was one of three broad strategies that Mr Heng laid out for working towards a sustainable future, along with enabling all societal sectors to contribute, and grooming the next generation of talent and leadership. 

Tackling climate change and ensuring economic development are two important areas of sustainable development, said Mr Heng.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To address these, countries can work together on projects such as the GBA and the Belt and Road Initiative International Green Development Coalition, of which Singapore's Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli is a co-chair.

Countries can also do their part in international efforts, for instance by achieving their carbon emissions reduction targets under the Paris Agreement, he added.

Secondly, all other sectors of society - government, businesses and individuals - can help in this effort, said Mr Heng. He cited moves such as government funding for sustainability-related research, the new carbon tax, the growth of private capital for green projects, and individual recycling efforts.

Thirdly, there is a need to develop next-generation talents and leaders who are committed to building a sustainable future. Mr Heng noted that Business China has been placing emphasis on this, with the first Business China Youth Forum to be held that afternoon. It will bring together young leaders from Singapore and China for discussion of sustainable development, including the role that technology can play.

Government & Economy

UK opposition Labour fight off Brexit Party to retain parliament seat

Netanyahu fails to get postponement of corruption court hearing: reports

UK firms raise spending on temporary staff by least in 6 years: REC

Huawei executive's extradition hearings set for 2020 in Vancouver

Pompeo to visit Bangkok, commit to Southeast Asia: official

Maduro axes electricity minister amid ongoing Venezuela blackouts

Editor's Choice

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_SGX_070619_9.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
3 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

Jun 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists

BP_Grab_070619_4.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Garage

GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening