You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Interpol says must accept Chinese boss' resignation

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 6:57 AM

BP_Meng Hongwei_091118_22.jpg
Meng Hongwei, who had travelled back to China, was reported missing by his wife who had stayed at home in the southeastern French city of Lyon.
PHOTO: AFP

[LYON] Interpol must accept the resignation of its Chinese boss, who is detained in China on charges of accepting bribes, the organisation's secretary general said Thursday.

Interpol, which coordinates police work across the world, has been "strongly encouraging China to provide us with more details, more information" on what exactly took place when former director Meng Hongwei was reported missing in early October, Juergen Stock told a news conference at Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France.

"We have to accept, like we would accept with any other country, that this country (China) is taking sovereign decisions and if that country tells us: 'we have investigations, they are ongoing, and the president has been resigning, he's not a delegate of the country anymore,' then we have to accept," Mr Stock said.

Meng, who had travelled back to China, was reported missing by his wife who had stayed at home in the southeastern French city of Lyon.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China then informed Interpol that Meng had resigned as the organisation's president, before saying he had been charged with accepting bribes.

Mr Stock said he had no further details and could only say that the bribery charges were not linked to Meng's work at Interpol.

"There's no reason for me to suspect that anything was forced or wrong" regarding the resignation, Mr Stock said.

Meng's successor is to be appointed later this month at Interpol's general assembly in Dubai.

The body investigating Meng, China's National Supervisory Commission, can hold suspects for as long as six months without providing access to legal counsel.

AFP

Government & Economy

One dead in stabbing rampage in Melbourne

LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts

Tourist spending in Singapore slips 1.7% in Q2 despite 8% rise in visitor arrivals

Police to take action against all involved in fake news article relating to 1MDB: Shanmugam

A*Star's A*ccelerate, investors raise over S$85m to co-create deep tech startups

Backlash over FT journalist denied entry to Hong Kong

Editor's Choice

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Singtel_091118_9.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
5 HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

Must Read

FPV5.png
Nov 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Sunseap to build one of the world's largest offshore floating solar farms along Straits of Johor

Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Most brokerages maintain calls despite 77% fall in Singtel Q2 profit

BP_Genting_091118_39.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits

BP_noble_091118_35.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Frasers Property, Genting Singapore, CDL, Sats, Stamford Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening