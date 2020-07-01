You are here

Investor confidence in Singapore's government fundamental to economic success: PM Lee

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 3:35 PM
While the government is providing 100,000 jobs and training opportunities, there remains a fundamental need to grow the economy to create more new jobs.
FOREIGN investors know and trust Singapore's government and its ability to command popular support, which has kept them confident in the country even amid the Covid-19 crisis, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday, the second day of campaigning ahead of the July 10 General Election....

