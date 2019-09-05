You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Investors pull US$1.5b from UK equities as Brexit bites

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 9:28 PM

file733e9c4sbk0122dat81c.jpg
Canary Wharf financial district of London. Savers jettisoned £1.2 billion(S$2.04 billion) from UK equity funds in July, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson took power, according to figures published Thursday by the Investment Association, which represents fund managers.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Investors are voting with their feet as the Brexit impasse plays havoc with financial markets.

Savers jettisoned £1.2 billion(S$2.04 billion) from UK equity funds in July, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson took power, according to figures published Thursday by the Investment Association, which represents fund managers. The withdrawals accelerated after outflows of £744 million  in June.

"Investors reacted to the ratcheting up of uncertainty in the UK, triggered by the change in political leadership," said Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association. "Savers looked to weather the ongoing political and economic uncertainty by diversifying their investments and seeking out safe haven assets."

The outflows came despite a positive month on the equity markets: in July, the CBOE UK All Companies Index rose 1.9 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Instead, investors poured money into bonds. There were £2.2 billion in net retail sales in July, the fifth straight month of positive flows.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Britain and US sink in ranking of best places for expats

Johnson's brother quits parliament, torn between family loyalty and national interest

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Surbana teams up with JTC to boost productivity, sustainability in building sector

Johnson boxed in over Brexit as bill is pushed through Lords

Singapore, China tie-up to ease sea port clearance with the use of e-certificates

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

BP_Charles Schwab_050919_48.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

Sep 5, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs stay put in Hong Kong as city's leader urges end to protests

doc76z09t0zvbage82h6xk_doc6ubwuda8d7m7xbii7ds.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SR_Singapore_lyf_Funan_Facade_Day_HR.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly