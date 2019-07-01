You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iran announces visa waiver for Chinese tourists

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 6:56 AM

AK_irflag_0107.jpg
Iran will no longer require Chinese visitors to obtain visas, state media reported Sunday, as the sanctions-hit country attempts to boost tourism in the face of an economic crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TEHRAN] Iran will no longer require Chinese visitors to obtain visas, state media reported Sunday, as the sanctions-hit country attempts to boost tourism in the face of an economic crisis.

"The cabinet has agreed to waive visa requirements for Chinese nationals entering the Islamic Republic of Iran," state news agency IRNA said.

Tourism board chief Ali Asghar Mounesan told IRNA that "we aim to host two million Chinese tourists per year using our country's numerous attractions."

He said the sector is "unsanctionable" and could help offset the economic hardships caused by tough sanctions Washington reinstated after withdrawing from a multilateral nuclear deal last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sanctions have particularly targeted Iran's vital oil exports and international financial transactions, and were a major factor in the country's ongoing recession.

According to IRNA, some 52,000 Chinese tourists visited Iran during the 12 months to March.

In another bid to boost tourist arrivals, Iran recently announced it would no longer stamp visitors' passports, allowing them to bypass a US entry ban on travellers who have visited the Islamic Republic.

China is one of the remaining partners in the nuclear deal and has rejected the Trump administration's policy of seeking to cut Iranian oil exports to zero.

Tehran has threatened to abandon some of its commitments under the nuclear deal unless the remaining partners - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - help it circumvent US sanctions, especially on oil sales.

AFP

Government & Economy

Fresh protests erupt as Hong Kong braces for annual rally to mark handover

Japan big manufacturers' mood hits near 3-year low: BOJ tankan

Condemnations pour in over death of detained Venezuela navy officer

US Democrats skeptical on Trump-Kim meeting in Korea

Japan to resume commercial whaling after decades-long ban

Thousands protest in Brazil in support of justice minister

Editor's Choice

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

file760vxsax5qboeiriizi (1).jpg
Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

Most Read

1 Xi fires shots at US before Trump meet, without mentioning him
2 Time to grab banks' promotional fixed deposit rates before probable interest rate cut at next US Fed meeting?
3 Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit in downsized deal
4 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
5 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex

Must Read

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

Jul 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank for International Settlements setting up Singapore innovation hub

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

Jul 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Suntec Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening