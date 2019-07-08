You are here

Iran 'better be careful' on nuclear enrichment: Trump

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 6:12 AM

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday over its imminent breach of a uranium enrichment cap.
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday over its imminent breach of a uranium enrichment cap.

"Iran better be careful, because you enrich for one reason, and I won't tell you what that reason is. But it's no good. They better be careful," he told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.

Mr Trump's top diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, earlier on Sunday said Iran will face further sanctions in response to the expected breach of the cap set by an endangered nuclear deal reached with international powers but from which the United States withdrew last year.

The 3.67 per cent enrichment limit set in the agreement is far below the more than 90 per cent level required for a nuclear warhead.

