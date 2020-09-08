You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iran building new production hall for centrifuges in mountains near Natanz

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 11:00 PM

file7bkfe2sxg7o9q1h7esx.jpg
Iran said at the time that the fire was the result of sabotage and had caused significant damage that could slow the development of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI] Iran has begun to build a hall in"the heart of the mountains" near its Natanz nuclear site for making advanced centrifuges, Iran's nuclear chief said on Tuesday, aiming to replace a production hall at the facility hit by fire in July.

Iran said at the time that the fire was the result of sabotage and had caused significant damage that could slow the development of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges.

"Due to the sabotage, it was decided to build a more modern, larger and more comprehensive hall in all dimensions in the heart of the mountain near Natanz. Of course, the work has begun," said Ali Akbar Salehi, according to state TV.

Natanz is the centrepiece of Iran's enrichment programme, which Teheran says is for peaceful purposes. Western intelligence agencies and the UN's nuclear watchdog (IAEA) believe Iran had a coordinated, clandestine nuclear arms programme that it halted in 2003. Teheran denies ever seeking nuclear weapons.

The Natanz uranium-enrichment site, much of which is underground, is one of several Iranian facilities monitored by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog.

SEE ALSO

China's first homegrown nuclear reactor begins loading fuel

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A confrontation between arch foes Tehran and Washington has worsened since 2018, when US President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

Under the deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for the removal of most international sanctions. In reaction to US sanctions, Teheran has gradually distanced itself from the nuclear pact.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

China says Australian TV anchor detained on 'national security' grounds

Japan wants to reach broad agreement on trade talks with UK this week

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Ex-maid acquitted of stealing from CAG chairman: Shanmugam says good to see justice delivered

Singapore to ensure it remains as preferred hub for businesses, stays open to global talent

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 10:43 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of America invests US$50m in black-owned banks in equality drive

[NEW YORK] Bank of America invested US$50 million in three Black-owned banks as part of its US$1 billion pledge over...

Sep 8, 2020 10:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Diginex raises US$20m before planned Nasdaq debut

[HONG KONG] Diginex says it has raised US$20 million from a group of private investors ahead of a planned listing on...

Sep 8, 2020 10:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel prices 8b yen worth of five-year notes at 0.88%

KEPPEL Corporation has priced 8 billion yen (S$103.5 million) worth of five-year notes due 2025 at 0.88 per cent per...

Sep 8, 2020 10:00 PM
Transport

GM takes US$2b stake in Nikola and partners developing pickup model

[DETROIT] General Motors took a US$2 billion equity stake in Nikola and partnered with the semi-truck maker to...

Sep 8, 2020 09:44 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq slides 3% as tech rout deepens

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3 per cent at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.