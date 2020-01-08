You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iran fired 'more than a dozen' missiles at US forces in Iraq: Pentagon

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 8:40 AM

rk_airbasecollage_080120.jpg
Iran fired "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles Tuesday against two airbases in Iraq where US and coalition forces are based, the Pentagon said.
PHOTOS: AP, BABAK TAGHVAEE/TWITTER

[WASHINGTON] Iran fired "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles Tuesday against two airbases in Iraq where US and coalition forces are based, the Pentagon said.

"At approximately 5.30pm (2230 GMT) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq," Assistant to the Secretary of Defence for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil."

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the bases.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The attacks came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to "respond" to a US drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.

SEE ALSO

Pompeo defends legality of US killing Iran's Soleimani

The White House said in a separate statement that President Donald Trump was "monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team."

Local security sources told AFP earlier that at least nine rockets had slammed into the Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based.

Iran claimed responsibility, with state TV saying the Islamic republic had launched missiles on the base.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network, was killed in the US drone strike alongside Soleiman, seen as the "godfather" of Tehran's proxy network across the region.

AFP

Government & Economy

S&P raises Argentina debt rating, citing prior mistake

Australian bushfire smoke obscures skies half a world away

Ghosn accuses Nissan of sham takedown

Trial opens in Japan for grisly murder of 19 at disabled home

US insists no plans to pull out of Iraq

France, US set 2-week target for digital tax deal

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 08:43 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: QAF, Kimly, Trendlines, LHN, TEE, China Haida

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Jan 8, 2020 08:18 AM
Banking & Finance

Shareholders pile pressure on Barclays to cut fossil fuel financing

[LONDON] A group of Barclays shareholders coordinated by responsible investment lobby group ShareAction want the...

Jan 8, 2020 08:16 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open sharply lower on geopolitical worries

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday as investors weighed the potential economic impact of...

Jan 8, 2020 08:15 AM
Government & Economy

S&P raises Argentina debt rating, citing prior mistake

[WASHINGTON] S&P Global Ratings raised its debt grade for Argentina on Tuesday, acknowledging the agency made a...

Jan 8, 2020 08:13 AM
Technology

Samsung Electronics estimates Q4 operating profit down more than a third

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics' operating profits fell by more than a third in the fourth quarter, the world's biggest...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly