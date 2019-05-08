You are here

Iran foreign minister says Tehran not pulling out of nuclear deal: state media

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 7:21 AM

Iran will reduce some "voluntary" commitments within its nuclear deal with world powers as a response to members' inability to resist US pressure, but will not withdraw from it, state media on Wednesday quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying.
[DUBAI] Iran will reduce some "voluntary" commitments within its nuclear deal with world powers as a response to members' inability to resist US pressure, but will not withdraw from it, state media on Wednesday quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying.

Iran's state media said earlier Tehran would write to the countries still signed up to the deal - US allies Britain, France and Germany as well as Russia and China - on Wednesday to give them details about plans to "diminish its commitments" under the deal.

"Iran's future actions will be fully within the (nuclear deal), from which the Islamic Republic will not withdraw," Mr Zarif said, according to state media. "The European Union and others ... did not have the power to resist US pressure, therefore Iran ... will not carry out some voluntary commitments."

REUTERS

sentifi.com

