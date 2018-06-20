You are here

Iran leader slams US for separating migrant families

Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 11:17 PM

[TEHRAN] Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday slammed the United States for the "crime" of separating migrant children from their families, joining widespread criticism of the policy.

US President Donald Trump's administration has sparked outcry over its hardline stance that has seen more than 2,000 children separated from their parents or guardians.

"The matter of separating thousands of children from their mothers is a serious issue. One cannot watch with a sound state of mind these children crying on TV," he told lawmakers in a speech published online.

"How can they commit such a crime of separating children from their mothers for the excuse of implementing some policy? This shows how evil they really are."

Criticism of the Trump administration over the issue has also come from international rights groups, Christian evangelicals, former US first ladies and the president's own Republican Party.

Iran has been a fierce foe of the US for decades, labelling it the "Great Satan".

The decision by Mr Trump in May to ditch a landmark nuclear accord between Iran and world powers has heightened tensions between the two countries.

AFP

