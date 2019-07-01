You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iran says European plan to bypass US sanctions falls short

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 8:03 PM

doc76144dmhhwo1gibndmq0_doc75xpjruuwgn15zen72i.jpg
"Although it does not meet the demands of the Islamic republic, (or) Europeans' obligations... it has a strategic value (in showing) that the closest allies of the United States are distancing themselves from America in their economic relations," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.
REUTERS

[TEHERAN] The mechanism set up by European powers to help Iran skirt US sanctions will be of limited use but it has highlighted a welcome distance between Washington and its allies, Teheran's top diplomat said Monday.

The EU said Friday after a crisis meeting aimed at salvaging a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Teheran and world powers that the INSTEX payment mechanism was finally "operational" and that the first transactions were being processed.

"Although it does not meet the demands of the Islamic republic, (or) Europeans' obligations... it has a strategic value (in showing) that the closest allies of the United States are distancing themselves from America in their economic relations," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

"This will certainly have long-term effects," he added, during a speech broadcast on state television.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Britain, France and Germany launched the special payment system in late January after US President Donald Trump abruptly quit the nuclear deal last year and reimposed sweeping sanctions on Iran.

It is seen as key to EU efforts to preserve the deal but its promise of easing the bite of US sanctions, which have cut Iran off from the international financial system and decimated its oil exports, has been slow to materialise.

In response to the US measures, Teheran announced in May it would abandon some of the limits on its nuclear activities imposed under the deal, threatening to give up two others by July 7 if the other signatories to the accord do not help it break the US embargo.

INSTEX was designed to only support transactions in the pharmaceutical, medical and agricultural-food sectors.

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

'Ethical hackers' could get up to US$10,000 under government programme

Singapore and Maldives sign agreements to boost air connectivity, strengthen bilateral coooperation

930,000 HDB households to get up to S$100 in utilities rebate in July

Roads seized as Hong Kong braces for rally on handover anniversary

Japan restricts chip, smartphone materials exports to South Korea

Editor's Choice

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

file760vxsax5qboeiriizi (1).jpg
Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

Most Read

1 Time to grab banks' promotional fixed deposit rates before probable interest rate cut at next US Fed meeting?
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
4 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
5 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex

Must Read

AK_sgsl_0107.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private property price index up 1.3% in Q2: URA flash estimate

doc7612tzqaeygka10ul9a_doc7237q9aotusgt91w1mk.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 1, 2019
Garage

Fintech Singapore Life secures US$90m from Sumitomo Life Insurance

AK_sgsl2_0107.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale flat prices dip 0.2% in Q2: flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening