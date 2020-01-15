Iran warns Europeans of 'consequences' in nuclear dispute

[TEHERAN] Iran warned Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday about "the consequences" of their decision to launch a dispute mechanism against Tehran under the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Of course, if the Europeans... seek to abuse (this process), they must also be prepared to accept the consequences," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Teheran suggested it had little faith in the declaration by the Europeans that they were determined "to work with all participants to preserve" the landmark deal.

"On the contrary, it once again signals to everyone, in particular to the three European state parties to the agreement, that it will respond seriously and firmly to any disloyalty, ill will or unconstructive action," the Iranian statement added.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Britain, France and Germany announced Tuesday that they had triggered a dispute resolution mechanism provided for in the nuclear deal in order to force Iran to honour its commitments under the accord.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The US unilaterally pulled out of the multilateral deal in May 2018, before re-imposing sanctions against the Islamic republic.

AFP