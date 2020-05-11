You are here

Iran warship accidentally 'hit by missile' during exercises: state TV

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 1:13 PM

[TEHRAN] An Iranian warship was accidentally hit by a missile during naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman, killing one and injuring some others, state television said Monday.

The light support "Konarak vessel was struck with a missile yesterday afternoon during a military exercise in the waters of Bandar-e Jask" off Iran's south coast, it said on its website.

"The vessel was hit after moving a practice target to its destination and not creating enough distance between itself and the target," it added.

AFP

