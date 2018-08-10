You are here

Iraqi cleric Sadr wins vote recount: electoral commission

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 6:56 AM

Nationalist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada Sadr's alliance won Iraq's legislative election in May according to a manual recount, the electoral commission said Friday, paving the way for a government to be formed nearly three months after the polls.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Allegations of fraud prompted the supreme court to order a partial manual recount, but Mr Sadr's joint list with communists will retain all 54 seats it won to become the biggest bloc in Iraq's 329-seat parliament.

The only change from the recount will be an extra seat for the Conquest Alliance of pro-Iranian former paramilitary fighters at the expense of a local Baghdad list.

Conquest Alliance remains in second place but will have 48 seats instead of 47, Iraq's nine-member electoral commission said.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's bloc remains in third with just 42 seats.

After the supreme court officially announces the final results, the outgoing president has 15 days to convene the parliament, which must then elect a new head of state and begin the process for forming a coalition government.

Mr Sadr has already signed a coalition agreement with Shi'ite Ammar al-Hakim's Al-Hikma list, which will stay on 19 seats after the recount, and the secular outgoing vice-president Iyad Allawi, whose list was comprised largely of Sunnis and secured 21 seats.

The May 12 election saw a record low turnout of 44.5 per cent, with long-time political figures pushed out by voters seeking change in a country mired in conflict and corruption.

AFP

