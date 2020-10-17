You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iras collects S$53.5b in tax revenues for FY2019/20

Overall takings up 2.1%, with personal income tax increasing the most, followed by corporate tax
Sat, Oct 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

nz_iras_171020.jpg
Personal income tax, which constitutes 23 per cent of all tax collected, saw the largest increase at 5.7 per cent to S$12.4 billion, compared with the preceding year.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Singapore

REVENUE from corporate taxes and personal income taxes saw the biggest rise among all tax categories, as Singapore's tax authority reported a 2.1 per cent increase in overall takings for financial year 2019/2020. Overall, Iras collected S$53.5 billion in tax revenue.

...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 17, 2020 09:03 AM
Transport

Air Canada CEO to retire in February as pandemic roils industry

[BENGALURU] Air Canada's president and chief executive, Calin Rovinescu, will retire next February after 11 years in...

Oct 17, 2020 08:49 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil dips on Covid-19 resurgence, fears of more supply

[NEW YORK] Oil prices edged lower on Friday, dragged down by concerns that a spike in Covid-19 cases in the United...

Oct 17, 2020 08:15 AM
Consumer

Fujifilm seeks approval for Avigan as Covid-19 treatment in Japan

[TOKYO] Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Friday it was seeking approval for its flu drug Avigan as a treatment for...

Oct 17, 2020 08:02 AM
Real Estate

Japanese ad firm Dentsu eyes NYC sublease in sign of mounting office woes

[NEW YORK] A Japanese advertising firm is considering unloading what was supposed to be a new office in Manhattan,...

Oct 17, 2020 07:47 AM
Transport

UK data privacy watchdog slashes British Airways fine as virus bites

[LONDON] The UK's data privacy watchdog on Friday slashed a fine imposed on British Airways (BA) over a cyber attack...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Europe: Vaccine hopes, upbeat earnings power shares

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

Offer to delist SK Jewellery closes with 97.8% valid acceptances

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for