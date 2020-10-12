You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Irish locals show their colours in Biden's ancestral home

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 4:10 PM

file7cpwic7zu7410pi7qhhp.jpg
Thousands of miles east of the White House in Ireland, a pop-art portrait of US presidential candidate Joe Biden towers over his ancestral hometown of Ballina, County Mayo.
PHOTO: AFP

[BALLINA, Ireland] Thousands of miles east of the White House in Ireland, a pop-art portrait of US presidential candidate Joe Biden towers over his ancestral hometown of Ballina, County Mayo.

In the town on Ireland's rugged Atlantic coast, the Democrat's distant relatives are thrilled to have one of their own bidding for America's highest office.

"Obviously we're 100 percent behind Joe Biden," Laurita Blewitt, the former vice-president's third cousin, told AFP.

"We've got that family connection and we've got that friendship and relationship with him," the 37-year-old said.

Mr Biden's family roots run deep in Ireland, with a heritage described as "roughly five-eighths Irish" by genealogist Megan Smolenyak.

SEE ALSO

Trump got 'unusual' payments from Las Vegas hotel in 2016, NYT says

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

She has traced his lineage to east-coast County Louth and Ballina - a town of 10,000 people, which is dotted with brightly coloured shopfronts and bisected by the River Moy.

In 1851, Mr Biden's great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt joined the legions of Irish fleeing famine and poverty for a fresh start in New York.

- 'Irish soul' - The mural was raised by a band of locals last month, and Ballina is twinned with Scranton, Pennsylvania, where Mr Biden was born in 1942.

The 77-year-old politician has visited twice - first in 2016 when crowds turned out to see President Barack Obama's deputy.

In 2017 he came back and turned the first sod for a new regional hospice - a cause near to his heart after his son Beau's death from cancer two years earlier.

Mr Biden wrote that when he dies, "northeast Pennsylvania will be written on my heart".

"But Ireland will be written on my soul." He is mining a rich tradition of American statesmen touting Irish heritage.

In the 20th century, John F Kennedy was most closely tied to the "Emerald Isle", and had to overcome anti-Irish, anti-Catholic prejudice to win the White House.

But others including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama have all claimed ancestral links to Ireland.

- 'Soft power' - Ten percent of Americans claim Irish heritage - a 31-million-strong bloc vastly larger than the five-million population of Ireland itself.

Those links helped give Washington an intermediary role in resolving the 30-year "Troubles" in Northern Ireland, a sectarian conflict that killed 3,500 in Ireland and the British province itself, before it largely ended in 1998.

Lately, Britain's Brexit withdrawal from the European Union has threatened the cohesion promised by Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement.

US politicians have stepped in, warning London that a post-Brexit UK-US trade pact could be at risk if the peace is undermined.

Their alarm has reportedly been stoked by energetic briefing by the Irish embassy in Washington.

"The connections between Ireland and the US are incredibly strong," said Ballina local councillor Mark Duffy.

"It is that soft power," he added. "Ireland does definitely punch above its weight on the international stage." - Division - Thinking of their ancestral homelands, Irish-Americans may evoke a lush green idyll of tight-knit communities.

But in the midst of a bitter US election campaign between Mr Biden and President Donald Trump, America's own divisions have spilt over into the Irish countryside.

Mr Biden's third cousin Joe Blewitt - a local plumber - decorated his van with a tongue-in-cheek reference to the campaign: "Joe Biden for the White House and Joe Blewitt for your house." He received hate messages and one harassing call from a private number where an American voice told him: "Trump is going to be president." "There is an awful lot of hatred," the 41-year-old mused.

Laurita Blewitt travelled to Las Vegas to canvas for Mr Biden during the Democratic primary process in February.

"Any time I visit the States now it's not like that friendly, open, welcoming place that it used to be," she said.

"Everyone's a little bit more suspicious now." But she said after four years of a Trump presidency that has upended all political conventions, a Biden victory next month may provide "a little bit more normality", both at home and abroad.

"Hopefully we'll be able to celebrate in style here on the third of November," she grinned.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

France must avoid general lockdown by all means, Castex says

UK risks losing its most robot-proof jobs to Covid

Hong Kong leader postpones policy speech to attend meeting in Beijing

4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 2 imported

China's Xi to deliver speech in Shenzhen marking its 40th anniversary

Australian state premier had secret relationship with China-linked politician

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 04:37 PM
Banking & Finance

Etiqa Insurance Singapore names new chief executive

ETIQA Insurance Singapore has appointed Raymond Ong Eng Siew as its new chief executive officer (CEO) with effect...

Oct 12, 2020 04:37 PM
Government & Economy

France must avoid general lockdown by all means, Castex says

[PARIS] France must avoid another general lockdown by all means possible in the face of a "very strong" resurgence...

Oct 12, 2020 04:30 PM
Government & Economy

UK risks losing its most robot-proof jobs to Covid

[LONDON] The UK risks losing jobs to the Covid crisis that could be resilient to automation while giving a short-...

Oct 12, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares rally at the start of the week

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares surged Monday on speculation President Xi Jinping will announce in...

Oct 12, 2020 04:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts like Kimly for its attractive dividends, strong food-delivery orders

COFFEE shop operator Kimly is a "buy" given the growing revenue stream from food delivery and as acquisitions are...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Broker's take: Top Glove's ESG risks to fall on strong balance sheet, automation investments, says Maybank KE

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

Biopharma supply chain may be partly onshored, but it won't be easy: GIC event panel

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for