ISD arrests Singaporean who spied for China in US

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 3:21 PM
THE Internal Security Department (ISD) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has arrested Dickson Yeo, a Singaporean who admitted in the US federal court to have worked for the Chinese intelligence for monetary rewards.

The ISD arrested Yeo under the Internal Security Act on Wednesday after he returned to Singapore, ISD said in a press statement on the same day.

On top of working for Chinese intelligence for monetary gain, Yeo revealed to US investigators that his previous intelligence taskings targeted other states apart from the US.

The ISD said it will interview Yeo to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore's security.

"Singapore will not allow our nationals to be subverted or used by any foreign actors for activities prejudicial to our security and national interests," it noted.

The government takes a "very serious view" of any Singaporean who enters into a clandestine relationship with a foreign government and engages in espionage or subversive activities at the behest of the foreign power. It will also deal firmly with such individuals in accordance with its laws, ISD said.

It added it is unable to provide further information while investigations are ongoing.

