Islamic State group claims Philippines church bombing: SITE

IS issued a formal communique claiming two suicide bombers had detonated explosive belts Sunday inside the church and its car park on Jolo - a stronghold of Islamist militants in the Catholic-majority nation.

[MANILA] The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a double bomb attack on a Catholic church on a southern Philippine island that killed at least 18 people, according to the SITE Intelligence Group which monitors jihadist activities.

IS issued a formal communique claiming two suicide bombers had detonated explosive belts Sunday inside the church and its car park on Jolo - a stronghold of Islamist militants in the Catholic-majority nation.

AFP