Israel in talks to buy coronavirus vaccine from Moderna: YNET

[JERUSALEM] Israel is in advanced talks with Moderna Inc to buy its coronavirus vaccine that is entering the final stage of testing, leading Israeli news website YNET reported on Sunday.
YNET, quoting unnamed officials at Israel's Health Ministry, did not report further details. A...
