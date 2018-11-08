You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Issues behind trade war are the real problem: Tharman

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BT_20181108_VIBLOOMBERG_3611018.jpg
Mr Bloomberg (left) believes the US-China trade war is "done for show" while Ms Lagarde is concerned about its impact on countries beyond the US and China. Mr Tharman warns that the future is going to undermine democratic politics if "we don't focus democratic politics on the issues of the future".
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

THE biggest problem the world will face in 2019 is not simply the impact of the US-Sino trade war, but the failure to address the domestic issues that underpin them, said Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Wednesday at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

"Across

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181108_JLMAS_3610996.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
3 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
4 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
5 DBS chief flags steeper drop in mortgage loans growth this year
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nancy Pelosi.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate

doc72ntwc8zj1z1ovusn9e_doc72ex62j5j3r14jt5tkn8.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore English newspaper readership stable as digital growth offsets print declines: Nielsen

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners including Razer, Singtel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening