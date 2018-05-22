You are here
Iswaran in Paris to deepen France, Singapore innovation and tech links
He will also meet with counterparts overseeing the communications and information portfolios
Singapore
MINISTER-IN-CHARGE of Trade Relations S Iswaran is visiting Paris this week as part of the France-Singapore Year of Innovation 2018, which aims to ramp up innovation and research linkages between the two countries.
The minister will be in Paris from May 22 to 25. His key
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg