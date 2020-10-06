You are here

PARLIAMENT

IT access controls to be automated, public officers held accountable: Indranee

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM
gaylegoh@sph.com.sg

Singapore

THE government is automating its processes in over 2,000 IT systems to reduce human error and address lapses, said Second Finance Minister Indranee Rajah in Parliament on Monday.

Training initiatives will be stepped up in key areas, with public officers expected to be...

Heng unveils extensions to support schemes, new economic strategy

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Quarantine for Muhyiddin after exposure to virus

Social, dining group size: 5-person cap may be reviewed

Targeted credit relief measures unveiled for SMEs, individuals

New bill to ease hassle for small firms seeking to restructure or wind up

Oct 6, 2020 12:17 AM
Trump's press secretary tests positive for Covid-19

[WASHINGTON] White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Monday she has tested positive for Covid-19,...

Oct 6, 2020 12:14 AM
Oil jumps 6% on Trump health update, Norway shutdowns

[NEW YORK] Oil prices surged 6 per cent on Monday after doctors said US President Donald Trump could soon be...

Oct 5, 2020 11:33 PM
Trump hospital-release more likely on Tuesday: sources

[WASHINGTON] White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said a decision on President Donald Trump's release from the...

Oct 5, 2020 11:26 PM
Exxon to cut 1,600 jobs across Europe as oil rout weighs

[BENGALURU] US oil giant Exxon Mobil said on Monday it plans to reduce its European workforce by up to 1,600 across...

Oct 5, 2020 10:51 PM
J&J to pay more than US$100m to end over 1,000 talc suits

[NEW JERSEY] Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay more than US$100 million to resolve over 1,000 lawsuits blaming...

