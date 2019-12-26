You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Italian coalition hit as minister quits

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 11:49 PM

doc78kojcb1q7o500ennsy_doc78kjpk1gltz1kkxwnnlb.jpg
Italian Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti said Thursday that he had resigned, dealing a sharp blow to the country's embattled four-month-old coalition government.
REUTERS

[ROME] Italian Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti said Thursday that he had resigned, dealing a sharp blow to the country's embattled four-month-old coalition government.

Mr Fioramonti, of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, wrote on Facebook that he was stepping down because his demand for a minimum level of funding had not been met.

He said he had informed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of his decision on Tuesday.

Fioramonti had agreed to take on the portfolio to "reverse... the trend that has for decades put Italian schools, higher education and research in conditions of great suffering," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He said the government had failed "to ensure a financial waterline... especially in such a crucial area as universities and research."

SEE ALSO

Italy's education minister resigns over lack of funds for ministry

The resignation is a new blow to the coalition government formed by Mr Fioramonti's M5S party and the centre-left Democratic Party just four months ago.

Dissensions have already arisen in several areas including migration.

M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, who is foreign minister, has come under harsh criticism within the party, with several lawmakers leaving to join the far-right, anti-immigrant League party led by Matteo Salvini.

Media reports say Mr Fioramonti plans to form an independent group in parliament to support Mr Conte that could be the embryo of a new political party.

Mr Fioramonti, a former economy professor at the University of Pretoria in South Africa, had set a minimum 2020 budget of three billion euros (S$4.5 billion), but was accorded two billion in the budget approved on Monday.

"It seems resources can never be found when it comes to schools and research, and yet hundreds of millions of euros are available within a few hours for other objectives when there is the political will," he said.

His resignation will likely raise tensions within Italy's fractured coalition government as it faces a challenge by former prime minister Matteo Renzi and his new centrist party, Italia Viva.

Meanwhile, Mr Salvini is calling for new elections even though the League has declined in opinion polls since he broke up Italy's previous coalition government in August.

AFP

Government & Economy

More India protests as Hindu hardliners flex muscles

US applications for jobless benefits fall to three-week low

Lebanon bank governor does not know how much pound could slump on black market

China slams US defence act over trade restrictions

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says ready to ease without hesitation if inflation target threatened

BREAKING

Dec 26, 2019 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

More India protests as Hindu hardliners flex muscles

[NEW DELHI] Indians took to the streets again on Thursday in yet more protests against a citizenship law, a day...

Dec 26, 2019 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

US applications for jobless benefits fall to three-week low

[WASHINGTON] Filings for US unemployment benefits fell to a three-week low, reflecting a solid labour market and...

Dec 26, 2019 10:49 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new record highs on trade deal hopes

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new record highs on Thursday, with the benchmark index on course for its...

Dec 26, 2019 10:26 PM
Government & Economy

Lebanon bank governor does not know how much pound could slump on black market

[BEIRUT] Lebanon's central bank governor said on Thursday "nobody knows" how much more the cost of dollars could...

Dec 26, 2019 10:06 PM
Life & Culture

Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia

[KUALA LUMPUR] Can you make an egg stand on its narrow side during a solar eclipse?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly