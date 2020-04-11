You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Italy extends lockdown to May in signal to European business

Sat, Apr 11, 2020 - 12:17 PM

nz_icu_110467.jpg
Italy extended a national lockdown until May 3, rejecting calls by business leaders to allow a gradual restart of the economy.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[ROME] Italy extended a national lockdown until May 3, rejecting calls by business leaders to allow a gradual restart of the economy.

The decision reflects a pattern playing out in many parts of Europe as health officials and politicians warn against letting up too early on restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus and avoid a second wave of infections.

As deaths surpassed 100,000 worldwide on Friday, the absence of public Easter holiday celebrations in Europe underscored the pandemic's decimating impact on public life and business. Italy, Spain, France and the UK reported more than 3,000 new virus-linked deaths over the latest 24-hour period.

"There are clear indications that the restrictive measures are bearing fruit," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a news conference. "If we yield now we would risk, as our experts tell us, losing all the positive results we have achieved so far."

With a ban on non-essential business crippling Europe's weakest major economy, Mr Conte said he was giving a limited range of business and shops a waiver to resume activity. He held out the prospect of a gradual restart of normal life after May 3, though strict health protocols would remain in force.

SEE ALSO

Covid-19: 699 Singapore citizens, residents evacuated from India

Mr Conte named Vittorio Colao, former chief executive officer of Vodafone Group, to head a task force that will help map Italy's exit from the lockdown. The country "can't wait for the virus to disappear completely", Mr Conte said.

Meanwhile, the US said it will provide medical supplies and help set up field hospitals in Italy, according to a memorandum released by the White House on Friday night.

The UK reported its biggest daily increase in deaths since the outbreak began as 980 patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the latest period, increasing the death toll to almost 9,000.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been receiving treatment for coronavirus in a London hospital, has "been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery", a spokesman said.

Spain, which has Europe's second-highest death toll after Italy, reported the smallest increase in coronavirus fatalities since March 24 on Friday.

PALE SUNLIGHT

People in Spain are settling in for at least another two weeks of a lockdown that only allows people out to supermarkets and pharmacies. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the state of emergency, prolonged on Thursday, is likely to be extended again beyond April 25.

France reported the most new coronavirus deaths among Europe's four worst-hit countries. After more than three weeks of lockdown, President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Monday about extending confinement measures.

While the number of patients in intensive care in France fell for the second consecutive day, a senior health official cautioned against reading too much into the data.

"It's a very slight decrease," Director General for Health Jerome Salomon said at a briefing. "It's a pale ray of sunlight."

Italy's restrictions ban movement within the country and confine people to their homes except for work, health or emergency reasons. The euro area's third-biggest economy is poised to shrink by 15 per cent this year, according to UniCredit SpA.

Mr Conte made limited concessions on Friday, saying bookshops, stationery stores, sellers of baby clothes and companies linked to forestry could reopen.

'INSUFFICIENT' RESPONSE

He said he'll continue pressing for common European debt — so-called eurobonds — as the best instrument for the European Union response to the devastating economic impact.

Euro-area finance ministers on Thursday agreed on a 540 billion-euro (S$835.3 billion) package of measures, including a temporary fund to spark the recovery. They avoided the most divisive question, mentioning only "innovative financial instruments" rather than an explicit reference to joint debt as demanded by Italy and other countries.

Mr Conte rebuffed allegations by the League party's Matteo Salvini and other opposition leaders that his government had signed up to seek the help of the European Stability Mechanism, the euro area's bailout fund.

Italy won't tap a credit line worth as much as 240 billion euros for medical spending and will veto any "insufficient" aid package, Mr Conte said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Covid-19: 699 Singapore citizens, residents evacuated from India

The Philippines bars doctors from going abroad to boost health force

Drowned out by pandemic, a muted victory for Joe Biden

Trump orders US govt to help Italy in coronavirus fight

Empty churches, food drive mark start of Easter weekend in coronavirus-hit US

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 11, 2020 12:26 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: 699 Singapore citizens, residents evacuated from India

[SINGAPORE] A total of 699 Singapore citizens and residents who are registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

Apr 11, 2020 12:05 PM
Government & Economy

The Philippines bars doctors from going abroad to boost health force

[THE PHILIPPINES] The Philippines has temporarily barred doctors, nurses and other health workers from leaving for...

Apr 11, 2020 11:47 AM
Transport

Vietnamese airlines to resume domestic flights from Thursday

[HANOI] Vietnam's Bamboo Airways and VietJet Air will resume domestic flights from Thursday after the expiry of a...

Apr 11, 2020 11:23 AM
Government & Economy

Drowned out by pandemic, a muted victory for Joe Biden

[WASHINGTON] Barack Obama celebrated the kickoff of his "historic" White House challenge before thousands of...

Apr 11, 2020 10:12 AM
Government & Economy

Trump orders US govt to help Italy in coronavirus fight

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered top US administration officials to help Italy in fighting...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.