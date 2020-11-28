You are here

Italy loosens Covid-19 restrictions in five regions, including Lombardy

Sat, Nov 28, 2020 - 1:52 PM

nz_italy_281165.jpg
The Italian government will ease anti-Covid-19 restrictions in five regions from Sunday, including in the country's richest and most populous region Lombardy, the health ministry said.
PHOTO: AFP

[ROME] The Italian government will ease anti-Covid-19 restrictions in five regions from Sunday, including in the country's richest and most populous region Lombardy, the health ministry said.

Lombardy, Piedmont and Calabria will be downgraded from red to orange zones, while Sicily and...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for