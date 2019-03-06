You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Italy plans to join China's Belt and Road Initiative: FT

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 12:28 PM

AK-0603-flag.jpg
Italy has planned to sign a memorandum of understanding to become part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Italy plans to sign a memorandum of understanding to become a part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by the end of March, a move which has drawn critical reaction from the United States, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

"The negotiation is not over yet, but it is possible that it will be concluded in time for (Chinese President Xi Jinping's) visit," the newspaper reported quoting Michele Geraci, the undersecretary in the Italian economic development ministry.

The United States said the project was unlikely to help Italy economically and could significantly damage the country's international image, the paper reported.

"We view BRI as a 'made by China, for China' initiative," the report quoted Garrett Marquis, White House National Security Council spokesperson, as saying.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Belt and Road initiative, championed by Mr Xi, aims to link China by sea and land with southeast and central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, through an infrastructure network on the lines of the old Silk Road.

Aside from boosting trade and investment, Mr Xi aims to boost exchanges in areas such as science, technology, culture and education.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

France tries to set trend with internet tax bill

South Korea court grants bail for ex-president Lee

Worker outcomes tied to grant funding need not be wage increases: Koh Poh Koon

North Korea food production 'lowest for a decade': UN

China remains key market for local firms, says Enterprise Singapore

China to take steps to boost domestic consumption this year: state planner

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
4 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
5 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab

Must Read

grab edited.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Garage

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China remains key market for local firms, says Enterprise Singapore

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening