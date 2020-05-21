You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Italy PM accuses banks in blame game over cash for businesses

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 5:55 PM

ym-conte-210520.jpg
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ramped up the pressure on Italy's banking sector, urging lenders to speed up delivery of state-backed loans to businesses paralysed by a nationwide lockdown to counter the coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ROME] Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ramped up the pressure on Italy's banking sector, urging lenders to speed up delivery of state-backed loans to businesses paralysed by a nationwide lockdown to counter the coronavirus.

"The banking system is making a contribution, but it can and must do more to accelerate procedures to deliver state-backed loans," Mr Conte said in a speech to the lower house of parliament. "The liquidity decree allows for guaranteed loans to be delivered in 24 hours, especially for requests under 25,000 euros (S$38,770)."

Mr Conte's government and banks have been blaming each other for delays in guaranteeing liquidity to companies, as more than two months of containment measures weigh on the economy. The European Commission forecasts Italy's output will shrink 9.5 per cent this year, while Bloomberg Economics expects a 13 per cent contraction.

Mr Conte's remarks sparked loud protests in the chamber from opposition politicians, who've claimed the government has created needless red tape holding up the loans. Ruling coalition lawmakers sought to drown out the shouting by clapping during the premier's speech.

In most cases it's the banks that are failing to deliver funds rapidly, Mr Conte said. "We cannot tolerate that companies are deprived of the money necessary to guarantee the continuation of their activity."

SEE ALSO

Venice Biennale postpones next two editions

Italy, the original European epicentre of the virus, saw a further easing of the lockdown from Monday, when most shops, bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen with social distancing rules and Italians were freed to travel inside their home regions.

Mr Conte on Thursday said "the worst is behind us", but warned Italians, particularly young people, against congregating in groups outdoors, pointing to the risk of new outbreaks.

"It remains crucial when we are outdoors to respect social distancing rules and where necessary to use masks," Mr Conte said in parliament. "This isn't the time for parties, or nightlife or groups, we need to be careful."

Starting May 25, Italy will start offering free serological tests to a volunteer sampling of 150,000 citizens, the premier said. Italy registered a continued decline in new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with officials reporting 665 cases. Total cases now stand at 227,364.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

AstraZeneca gets US$1b from US govt to make Oxford vaccine

New Zealand PM Ardern's election prospects boosted by latest poll

China supports 'improvement' of Hong Kong's political system

Indonesia's Covid-19 battle faces crucial test over Eid holiday

Abu Dhabi wealth fund sees U-shaped global rebound next year

Japan's Abe wants to build ventilators that hospitals probably don't need

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 05:32 PM
Government & Economy

AstraZeneca gets US$1b from US govt to make Oxford vaccine

[BOSTON] AstraZeneca received more than US$1 billion in US government funding for an experimental Covid-19 vaccine...

May 21, 2020 05:26 PM
Government & Economy

New Zealand PM Ardern's election prospects boosted by latest poll

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's popularity has soared ahead of elections in September as...

May 21, 2020 05:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux clarifies report in Middle Eastern media on Utico

EMBATTLED water-treatment company Hyflux on Thursday clarified a report in Middle Eastern news service The...

May 21, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 16.99...

May 21, 2020 05:16 PM
SME

Fair Tenancy Framework industry panel offers 15 recommendations to level retail playing field

THE Fair Tenancy Framework Industry Committee (FTFIC) has put forward a position paper listing 15 key...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.