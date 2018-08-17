You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Italy threatens action over bridge disaster, investors shun operator

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Genoa

ITALY'S biggest toll-road operator came under heavy stock-market attack on Thursday and the government said it could impose a heavy fine or revoke its concession over a bridge collapse that killed at least 38 people.

An 80-metre-long section of the bridge, part of a motorway linking the port city of Genoa with southern France, gave way on Tuesday in busy lunchtime traffic, sending dozens of vehicles into free-fall.

Autostrade per l'Italia, part of Milan-listed international toll-road group Atlantia and owned by the Italy's Benetton family, operated the motorway. It says it made regular, thorough safety checks on the 1.2 km-long viaduct, which was completed in 1967 and overhauled two years ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the disaster scene, cranes moved away chunks of rubble as rescue teams searched for survivors. Genoa's chief prosecutor, Francesco Cozzi, said 10-20 people were still missing.

The government has rounded on Autostrade, saying it could revoke its concession as it had failed to ensure the viaduct's safety, though investigators have yet to identify the exact cause of the collapse.

"The options we're looking at are the full revocation, the revocation of just the A10 section or a penalty, but a 150 million euro (S$234.55 million) penalty is too low," deputy transport minister Edoardo Rixi told Reuters.

Under the terms of the concession Autostrade can be fined up to 150 million euros.

Atlantia shares fell by as much as 25 per cent at one point after being indicated down in pre-open trade by as much as 50 per cent. Shares were later down around 22 per cent.

Shares in other toll-road firms such as SIAS and ASTM also fell, after Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said the state would have to take over the country's motorways if concession-holders could not do the job properly.

"It's not possible that someone pays a toll to die," Mr Di Maio said. "Those who were supposed to do the maintenance work did not do it properly. That bridge should have been closed before this tragedy happened."

"The profits that these companies make as monopolies anger many people ... a lot of money should have been invested in security, but instead it went towards dividends."

A government source suggested Italy may seek to fine Autostrade rather than withdraw its concession because the latter could involve a long legal fight and risk the government being ordered to pay compensation to the company.

Shipping industry sources said the bridge collapse, which severed the main artery feeding Genoa's Voltri container terminal, had yet to impact on port operations but was likely in coming months to ripple through the wider supply chain.

A spokeswoman for Denmark's AP Moller Maersk, which owns the world's no. 1 container shipping line, said: "Reaching Genoa will remain challenging in the coming period but main connections from/to Vado and main inland markets will not be affected."

Experts and those who lived near the 50-year-old bridge have said the structure began to encounter problems within two decades of its construction. Pieces of concrete were falling off the bridge as long ago as the 1980s, one resident said.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte declared a state of emergency for Genoa, one of Italy's busiest ports, whose main land corridor with France has effectively been severed. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

China nearly quadruples infrastructure-project approvals in July

Get set for Industry 4.0, says EDB official

Why Turkey's crisis feels familiar for emerging markets: it's the debt

Jakarta calls on exporters to support rupiah with their forex earnings

German infrastructure skids into crisis after cut in govt spending

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
3 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sengkang Central
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Startups

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening