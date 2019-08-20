You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan again approved shipment of photoresists to South Korea

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 7:06 AM

nz_samsung_200819.jpg
Japan has approved shipment of a high-tech material to South Korea for the second time since imposing export curbs last month, Yonhap News Agency reported late on Monday, citing industry and government officials.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Japan has approved shipment of a high-tech material to South Korea for the second time since imposing export curbs last month, Yonhap News Agency reported late on Monday, citing industry and government officials.

The high-tech material cleared for Japan's exports to South Korea is photoresists, which are crucial for Samsung Electronics' advanced contract chipmaking production.

A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment.

Japan earlier this month gave the green light to the exports of photoresists to Samsung Electronics for the first time since tightening export controls on three high-tech materials in early July. But Japan at that time warned it could broaden restrictions on deliveries to its Asian neighbour.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Japna's latest move comes ahead a meeting between Japan Foreign Minister Taro Kono will meet his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, in Beijing on Wednesday, amid deteriorating relations between the two East Asian countries.

The dispute, rooted in their wartime past, was exacerbated by the tightening of curbs on shipments of three high-tech components used in chips and displays.

Relations between the two US allies worsened late last year as part of a decades-old dispute over compensation for forced labourers during Japan's occupation.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Mugabe VP flees Zimbabwe anti-corruption probe

China accused of using Twitter, Facebook against Hong Kong protests

Johnson tells EU he wants Brexit deal but without backstop

China plans to make Shenzhen a 'better place' than Hong Kong

Federal Reserve's Rosengren says cutting rates could worsen next downturn

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

Editor's Choice

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_dan_200828.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Must Read

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

nz_gsw_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Greater Southern Waterfront a boost to likes of KepCorp, MCT

nz_eric_200832.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Rosengren says cutting rates could worsen next downturn

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly