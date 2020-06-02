You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan allows saliva-based tests to boost coronavirus detection

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 1:22 PM

rk_PCR_020620.jpg
Japan's government said on Tuesday it has approved saliva-based tests for the new coronavirus, offering a safer, simpler way to diagnose infection as well as boosting the number of tests being carried out using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's government said on Tuesday it has approved saliva-based tests for the new coronavirus, offering a safer, simpler way to diagnose infection as well as boosting the number of tests being carried out using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology.

Currently, nasal swabs are...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan has no immediate plan to issue 'corona-bonds': Aso

In nod to #MeToo, China codifies sexual harassment by law

China says sticking to climate pledges despite coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong leader calls out 'double standards' on national security, points to US

Hong Kong finds four virus cases linked to local cluster, RTHK says

Data surprises mean Australia's economy might not have shrunk in Q1

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 01:10 PM
Consumer

Mixed fortunes for London shops hit by pandemic

[LONDON] Behind the colourful shopfronts in England's Lane, a picture-postcard street near north London's Primrose...

Jun 2, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Japan has no immediate plan to issue 'corona-bonds': Aso

[TOKYO] Japan has no immediate plan to issue "corona-bonds," or bonds issued specifically to cover the cost of...

Jun 2, 2020 12:42 PM
Government & Economy

In nod to #MeToo, China codifies sexual harassment by law

[BEIJING] Two years ago, Zhou Xiaoxuan publicly accused one of China's most recognisable people of groping and...

Jun 2, 2020 12:30 PM
Government & Economy

China says sticking to climate pledges despite coronavirus outbreak

[BEIJING] China will fully implement its commitment to nationally determined contributions (NDCs) on climate change...

Jun 2, 2020 12:29 PM
Transport

VW closes US$2.6b investment in self-driving startup Argo AI

[BENGALURU] German automaker Volkswagen AG has closed its US$2.6 billion investment in Argo AI, the Pittsburgh-based...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.