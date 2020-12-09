You are here

Japan approves 73.6t-yen stimulus package

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPAN'S government on Tuesday approved more than US$700 billion in fresh stimulus to fund projects from anti-coronavirus measures to green tech, the country's third such package this financial year.

The Covid-19 pandemic has wrought global economic carnage and countries across the world have announced massive cash injections.

Japan's latest package, worth 73.6 trillion yen (US$708 billion), includes loan schemes and actual government spending of around 40 trillion yen.

It is the first stimulus spending Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has announced since taking office in September, and comes as Japan faces a spike in Covid-19 infections, with record numbers of new cases reported in recent weeks.

"We drew up (the stimulus package) to pave the way for new growth, to protect people's livelihoods as well as maintaining employment and keeping businesses going," Mr Suga said.

Japan officially exited recession last month after three quarters of contraction, and hopes to cement its recovery with the latest package, which follows two previous ones this year each worth around 117 trillion yen.

The new package includes financial support for medical institutions and facilities for the elderly, and subsidies to continue a controversial domestic travel scheme supporting tourism-dependent businesses.

Japan has seen a relatively small coronavirus outbreak overall - with 163,929 confirmed cases and 2,382 deaths - but the sharp rise in infections, has led to doctors warning that hospitals could be overwhelmed.

The package also features a US$20 billion green tech fund to support projects from renewable energy development to pollution reduction.

Capital Economics said Japan's "latest fiscal arrow should help ensure a strong recovery next year".

It forecast the country's economy will rebound by 3.7 per cent in 2021 and to get back to pre-virus levels by the third quarter next year. AFP

