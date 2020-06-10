You are here
Japan April core machinery orders fall 12.0% m-o-m
[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders fell 12.0 per cent in April from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.
The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of an 8.6 per cent drop in a Reuters poll of economists.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, dropped 17.7 per cent in April, versus a 14.0 per cent decline seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.
REUTERS
