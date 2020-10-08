Japan bankruptcies down 5.2% in April-Sept y-o-y despite Covid-19: survey

Japanese corporate bankruptcies totaled 3,956 cases in the first half of the fiscal year that began in April, down 5.2 per cent from the same period last year and the lowest level in nearly 16 years, private think tank Teikoku Databank said.

Total liabilities of firms that went under stood at 601.25 billion yen (S$7.7 billion), the second-lowest level on record, Teikoku Databank said in a report released on Thursday.

REUTERS