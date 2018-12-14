You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan business confidence unchanged in December quarter: BOJ

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 9:19 AM

2018-11-13T012745Z_1620823611_RC129EB5C560_RTRMADP_3_JAPAN-ECONOMY-BOJ.JPG
Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers was unchanged this quarter after slipping for three consecutive surveys, central bank data showed on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers was unchanged this quarter after slipping for three consecutive surveys, central bank data showed on Friday.

The Bank of Japan's Tankan report - a quarterly survey of about 10,000 companies - showed a reading of 19 among major manufacturers in its December survey.

The reading was unchanged from the previous quarter, when corporate confidence was down for the third time in a row.

Economists say the impact of major earthquakes and typhoons that affected Japan's regional economies this year has receded, but worries over a US-China trade dispute weighed on corporate confidence.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This cautious sentiment among big manufacturers is expected to continue for now," Koichi Ishida, an economist at the Japan Research Institute, told AFP.

The index for non-manufacturers recovered, rising to 24 from 22 in the previous quarter.

The Tankan report, the broadest indicator of how Japan Inc is faring, marks the difference between the percentage of firms that are upbeat and those that see conditions as unfavourable.

The survey came after Japan's economy shrank twice as much as initially thought in the three months to September, with natural disasters slashing investment.

Japan was hit this summer by massive flooding in western regions due to torrential rain, a typhoon that inundated a major international airport, and an earthquake in the north that disrupted supply lines.

Economists argue the country is on a recovery path on the back of a global economic upturn, with investments linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics also giving the economy a shot in the arm.

AFP

Government & Economy

No happy new year for central banks fretting on 2019 outlook

US prosecutors probing Trump inauguration spending: WSJ

Irish parliament votes to legalise abortion

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Editor's Choice

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

BT_20181214_NBMAY_3643512.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
5 US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

Must Read

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vincent Phang named SingPost's new CEO for postal services and Singapore chief

Dec 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Delong, Lorenzo

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening