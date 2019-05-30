You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan business lobby urges sales tax hike to proceed as planned

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 11:22 AM

BP_ Shinzo Abe_300519_47.jpg
The intensifying Sino-US trade war and slowing Chinese economy threaten to derail Japan's export-reliant economy, keeping alive expectations that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may forego a twice-delayed increase in the national sales tax.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] The head of a Japanese business lobby said a planned sales tax hike should proceed in October to sustain the social security system for a rapidly ageing population, despite calls from elsewhere to postpone it given growing economic challenges.

The intensifying Sino-US trade war and slowing Chinese economy threaten to derail Japan's export-reliant economy, keeping alive expectations that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may forego a twice-delayed increase in the national sales tax.

"Economic uncertainties persist even now but I don't think they will morph into a crisis on the scale of a Lehman shock, so I want (the hike) to proceed," said Akio Mimura, head of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which represents Japanese small and medium-sized businesses.

"With just a few months left before October, it's impossible to delay it again."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While a tax hike could hurt growth, it would also help Japan achieve fiscal reform in the long run, which will more than offset the near-term pain, Mr Mimura told Reuters in an interview conducted on Wednesday.

Japan needs revenue to pay for bulging welfare costs to support an ageing population and curb the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden, which is twice the size of its US$5 trillion economy.

The government plans to spend 2 trillion yen (S$25.2 billion) in offsetting measures, which Mr Mimura said should help ease the tax hike pain "to a considerable degree".

Further delays could cause confusion to many Japanese firms that have made significant preparations to overcome the shift to the 10 per cent sales tax, Mr Mimura added.

His view is shared by other Japanese corporations: more than 60 per cent of firms called for the sales tax to rise as planned, a Reuters Corporate Survey showed last month, although they felt that additional stimulus was needed to cushion the blow on the economy.

Michitaka Sawada, chief executive of Kao Corp, said recently the company was prepared for a rush in demand before the hike, working with suppliers and preparing its warehousing and transportation accordingly.

"We are so prepared for this. You need to be ready in advance. It would be too late if you weren't ready by now."

Mr Abe has repeatedly said he would proceed with an increase in the sales tax rate to 10 per cent from 8 per cent in October unless the economy was hit by a severe shock.

But some lawmakers and close allies of the premier have suggested a postponement on concerns it could tip Japan into recession. The last sales tax hike in 2014 hit consumers hard and triggered a deep downturn.

FLEXIBLE MONETARY POLICY

On monetary policy, Mr Mimura urged the Bank of Japan to make its policy more flexible over the long run, given the increasing side effects from prolonged easing, such as a hit to banks' profits.

With inflation stubbornly subdued, the BOJ last month ditched the time frame for hitting its 2 per cent goal, conceding that prices will fall short of the target at least until early 2022.

Mr Mimura said while the central bank was not in a position to tighten monetary policy any time soon, it should stop clinging to its 2 per cent price target in the long run.

"It's risky to loosen the grip on monetary easing at the moment as uncertainty around the global economy is high. It's unthinkable to move right now," he said.

"Considering the future, however, flexible monetary policy that does not insist on the 2 per cent target will be needed."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

China vice-minister says provoking trade disputes is "naked economic terrorism"

Global investor confidence up in May but Asia investors more cautious: State Street

Australia's minimum wage to rise by 3% from July 1

Top US Democrat slams Facebook over deceptive video

Facebook user privacy lawsuits over Cambridge Analytica have legs

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

Must Read

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_JLMASTURN30_3795632.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

BP_Gojek_300519_45.jpg
May 30, 2019
Garage

Gojek unveils driver rewards programme after hitting 10m trips in first 6 months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening