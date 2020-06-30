You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan calls China's reported move on Hong Kong 'regrettable'

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 11:06 AM

AB_nsl_300620.jpg
Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday China's move to pass national security legislation for Hong Kong, if confirmed, was "regrettable" and undermined credibility in the 'one country, two systems' formula of governance.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday China's move to pass national security legislation for Hong Kong, if confirmed, was "regrettable" and undermined credibility in the 'one country, two systems' formula of governance.

"We will continue to work with the countries involved to deal with this issue appropriately," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference when asked about reports that China's parliament had passed the law on Tuesday.

He added that Japan would continue to communicate closely with the United States and China, saying stable relations between the two global powers were vital for regional and global security.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan jobless rate up, available jobs in worst plunge since 1974

Japan says coronavirus border controls in place, adding 18 countries to entry ban

Australian employment recovering gradually from virus shock

China's parliament passes national security law for Hong Kong: Cable TV

China service sector grows at fastest pace in 7 months in June: official PMI

China's June factory activity quickens to 3-month high: official PMI

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 11:27 AM
Life & Culture

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

[SHANGHAI] A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched...

Jun 30, 2020 11:08 AM
Real Estate

URA launches Jalan Anak Bukit site under dual-envelope tender

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched for sale a commercial and residential site along Jalan Anak...

Jun 30, 2020 11:05 AM
Consumer

Lululemon to buy home fitness start-up Mirror for US$500m

[TORONTO] Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Monday it would buy home fitness company Mirror for US$500 million, as the...

Jun 30, 2020 10:53 AM
Real Estate

Hong Kong's May home prices rise at fastest pace in 13 months

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong private home prices gained 1.9 per cent in May, their fastest pace of growth in more than a...

Jun 30, 2020 10:46 AM
Life & Culture

China's drag queens no longer content to wait in the wings

[SHANGHAI] Neon lights lit up a Shanghai stage as a whistle from the crowd pierced the air, heralding the live debut...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.