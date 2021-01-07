You are here

Japan calls for limited emergency declaration as Covid-19 cases surge

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 9:14 AM
UPDATED Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 9:39 AM

rk_tokyo_070121.jpg
The Japanese government on Thursday proposed declaring a one-month state of emergency limited to Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures effective from Jan 8 to Feb 7.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The Japanese government on Thursday proposed declaring a one-month state of emergency, beginning Friday, for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures in a bid to contain a surge in new coronavirus cases, now running at record levels.  

Ahead of a meeting with advisers, Economy...

