Japan commits 17.2b yen to WHO's global coronavirus vaccine programme

[TOKYO] Japan said on Tuesday it has committed 17.2 billion yen (S$221.7 million) in funds for its participation in the World Health Organization's Covid-19 vaccine programme.
The programme, known as Covax, is aimed at helping buy and fairly distribute vaccination shots against the novel...
