Japan commits 17.2b yen to WHO's global coronavirus vaccine programme

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 10:38 AM

rk_Japan_160920.jpg
Japan said on Tuesday it has committed 17.2 billion yen (S$221.7 million) in funds for its participation in the World Health Organization's Covid-19 vaccine programme.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japan said on Tuesday it has committed 17.2 billion yen (S$221.7 million) in funds for its participation in the World Health Organization's Covid-19 vaccine programme.

The programme, known as Covax, is aimed at helping buy and fairly distribute vaccination shots against the novel...

