You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan confirms economy in 2nd best stretch of post-war growth

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181214_TOKYO_3643579.jpg
There are signs that Japan's economic growth could be peaking.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

JAPAN IS having its second-best stretch of uninterrupted post-war growth, the government said on Thursday, a nod to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive stimulus measures deployed five years earlier to pull the economy out of prolonged stagnation.

But the confirmation comes at a time when Sino-US trade frictions, slowing global demand and volatile markets cloud the outlook for the export-reliant economy.

A government panel has determined that Japan's current economic expansion began in December 2012 and as at September 2017, became the second-longest uninterrupted period of growth since World War II.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

If the expansionary phase is sustained until January 2019, the economy would mark the longest post-war expansion of 74 months.

Many analysts, however, warn of a darkening outlook for the world's third-largest economy, as overseas headwinds build up.

"The economy is expected to continue to expand, though the pace is slowing, till January next year," said Hiroaki Mutou, chief economist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute. "But uncertainty over the economic outlook has not been dispelled . . . No economic data suggests that the economic growth will accelerate."

Japan's government defines whether the economy is expanding or in recession mainly by looking at the coincident index, which includes a range of data such as factory output, employment and retail sales.

A government panel consisting of academics and economists then scrutinises more data and makes a final call, retrospectively, on when the economic cycle began or ended. The government's definition of a recession thus differs from the one widely known in markets, which is two straight quarters of economic contraction.

Already, there are signs that economic growth could be peaking. Japan's index of coincident economic indicators worsened in September, and the government cut its view for the first time in more than three years, suggesting growth is at a standstill.

The government cut its assessment of the coincident index for the first time since May 2015, saying that it is stalling. It previously viewed that the index was showing an improvement. REUTERS

Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Slowdown in Asia next year before H2 recovery: Nomura

Singapore acts to stop unilateral third-party arbitration amid spat

Q3 labour market improves but hiring may be slowing: MOM

Editor's Choice

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

Dec 14, 2018
Real Estate

Brexit worries push UK house price gauge to six-year low

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
5 Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Must Read

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

BT_20181214_NBMAY_3643512.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

2018-10-29T000659Z_985865675_RC1500569E50_RTRMADP_3_NOMURA-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Slowdown in Asia next year before H2 recovery: Nomura

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening