Japan could reimpose state of emergency in worst-case scenario: Suga

[TOKYO] Japan is not in a situation now where it needs to declare another state of emergency over the coronavirus but could do so in a worst-case scenario, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.
The capital Tokyo has sought to keep new cases below 20 a day since Japan...
